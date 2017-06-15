× 3 charged in stabbing in Thomasville convenience store parking lot

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — Three people have been charged in connection with a stabbing outside a Thomasville convenience store in May, according to a press release.

On May 21, Davidson County Sheriff’s deputies went to the Giddy Kwik, located at 8290 NC Hwy 109 in Thomasville, in reference to a robbery involving a stabbing. Upon arrival, they learned a victim was robbed and stabbed while in the parking lot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and has since been released.

Following an investigation, deputies were able to identify three suspects in the case.

On June 8, 27-year-old Tricia Cranford was arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. She is in jail on a $50,000 secured bond.

About a week later, on June 14, 40-year-old Clarence Delahoussaye III was arrested and charged with one count of accessory after the fact – robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of accessory after the fact – assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is in jail on a $50,000 bond.

Investigators have obtained a warrant for 37-year-old Bobby George Bates for one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He is currently at large.

Anyone with information about Bates’ whereabouts, can contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2105.