Woman who didn’t know she was pregnant gives birth in grocery store bathroom

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada — A Canadian woman who didn’t know she was pregnant gave birth in a grocery store bathroom.

When Ashleigh Miller-Cross and her husband went to a local market, they went in to grab groceries and left with something much more, according to CBC News.

Photographer Jen Matchett heard about the story and offered her services.

“I first heard about the story on Facebook. A local news story popped up on my feed. Then the next day I saw a relative of theirs, on a community group looking for donations for the family, who was obviously not expecting another baby,” Matchett told ABC News.

Miller-Cross had given birth to a girl just 10 months earlier and had no idea she was pregnant, but fortunately for her, the store’s assistant manager sprang into action and retrieved a doctor from the store’s medical clinic to help with the delivery.

“I presumed I hadn’t lost any weight because I only had Mia 10 months ago…. I didn’t grow any extra. I was just the same size. I didn’t have any cravings,” she said.

The grocery store awarded the family a year’s worth of free diapers.