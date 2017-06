Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No additional charges against the man accused to stabbing a woman and her pregnant daughter in High Point last week.

Protecting your home while you're on vacation. The one thing police say you should not do.

And we'll have NASCAR's Bobby Labonte live with us. He's talking about the other vehicle he likes to operate and an important charity event coming up.

We'll see you in a few minutes for the FOX8 5:00 News.