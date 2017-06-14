Teen trying to kill snake accidentally shoots twin brother in head instead

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas -- A 14-year-old Texas boy accidentally shot his twin brother Monday while trying to kill a snake in a ditch, deputies say.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m., KTKR reports. The boys saw the snake and went inside their house to grab two .22 caliber rifles.

When one of the brothers aimed the gun at the snake, the other knelt down in between the rifle and reptile and was accidentally shot in the head, just above his right ear.

"These guns that are left unsupervised in the home. There should definitely be training on how do you properly use these weapons," said Liberty County Sheriff's Office Cpt. Ken Defoor. "These boys were 14 years old. They were certainly old enough to be taught the proper handling of firearms, what they should and should not do. Never ever put yourself in the front of one like was done today. It was a thoughtless act that resulted in a tragic accident."

The brother was taken to a local hospital and was last said to be unresponsive.