Randolph County woman accused of shooting, killing 38-year-old man

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A Randolph County woman is accused of fatally shooting a 38-year-old man Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies went to 943 Heritage Mountain Trail around 6:45 a.m. in reference to an assault with a firearm. Upon arrival, they found Caleb Adams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following an investigation, 38-year-old Wendy Dawn Hicks was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

She is currently at the Randolph County Jail under no bond.