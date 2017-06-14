× Randolph County man charged with intentionally setting fire to occupied home

RAMSEUR, N.C. — A 19-year-old Randolph County man is accused of intentionally setting fire to an occupied home in early June, according to a press release.

On June 4, crews went to 1940 Mill Crew Road in Ramseur in reference to a residential fire. Upon arrival, Randolph County Sheriff’s deputies learned a person was inside the home at the time of the fire.

The victim was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with minor injuries.

Following an investigation, fire crews determined the blaze was deliberately started by Dylan McCray Martin.

Martin was charged with first-degree arson. He is being held at the Randolph County Jail under a $250,000 bond.