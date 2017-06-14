NC’s Rep. Walker: Gunman ‘obviously planned to kill many Republican members’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

U.S. Rep. Mark Walker, a Greensboro Republican, tweeted that he is “shaken but OK" Wednesday after a shooting at a park in Alexandria, Va.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a staff member, and at least two Capitol Hill police agents were shot at a baseball practice. Scalise was standing near second base when he was shot in the hip. He was undergoing surgery and is reported to be in stable condition.

“The Capitol Police saved many lives this morning from a shooter who had obviously planned to kill many Republican members,” Walker said.

He asked followers to pray for Rep. Steve Scalise, the House majority whip, and others shot at a baseball practice for a charity game Thursday night.

Walker is a Baptist minister from Greensboro who represents North Carolina’s Sixth District, which includes part of Guilford County and Alamance, Caswell, Chatham, Lee, Person, Randolph and Rockingham counties.

He pitches for the Republicans' congressional baseball team. Walker told FOX8 the GOP baseball team was practicing for a charity game against the Democrats at Nationals Field Thursday night.