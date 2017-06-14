× 2 dead, 3 injured in shooting at San Francisco UPS facility

SAN FRANCISCO — Two people were killed and three more were injured Wednesday morning at a sprawling UPS facility in San Francisco, KCRA reports.

The shooting was reported just after 9 a.m. and the shooter is in custody.

A woman who said she was an employee at the facility told KTVU that the gunman opened fire on the main sorting floor.

Aerial footage showed police leading dozens of people, many in matching brown work uniforms, out of a building. A tactical vehicle arrived shortly thereafter.

Residents have been warned to avoid the area because of heavy law enforcement activity. Authorities say they will provide a briefing soon.

#SFPD contained the incident & building is secure. The Special Ops continues to search the building for additional victims & witnesses. #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

#SFPD is asking people in the area to shelter in place. SFPD will advise when the shelter in place has been lifted. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

#SFPD is at the scene of a shooting that occurred near 17th & Vermont. Please avoid the area, expect street closures and traffic delays #SF — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 14, 2017

UPS released a statement to KGO on the incident:

“UPS confirms there was an incident involving employees within the company’s facility in San Francisco earlier this morning. Local law enforcement have control of the facility and are conducting an investigation. The company is cooperating with law enforcement. We cannot provide information as to the identity of persons involved at this time, pending the police investigation.”

These employees on the roof were rescued by police pic.twitter.com/3C1NTcAr8o — Kevin Wood (@megakwood) June 14, 2017

#BREAKING: At least five people shot, two killed in San Francisco, per NBC News. https://t.co/M8a35lu9UN pic.twitter.com/9Rqm0Wvya9 — NBC Bay Area (@nbcbayarea) June 14, 2017