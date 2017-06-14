Multiple shot at GOP baseball practice in Virginia, Majority Whip hit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and at least two Capitol Hill police agents were shot at a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning.

Shots were first reported on East Monroe Street in Alexandria, Fox News reports. Scalise was standing near second base when he was shot in the hip, Alabama Representative Mo Brooks told CNN.

Rep. Mo Brooks: “I see a rifle… I hear another blam… at the same time I hear Steve Scalise scream ... He was shot” https://t.co/JIbl6t3yTr — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) June 14, 2017

Brooks said at least five others were injured and he helped two people who were shot. Brooks also said he hid behind the batting cage and heard between "20 and 30 shots."

"The gun was a semiautomatic," Brooks told CNN. "It continued to fire at different people. You can imagine, all the people on the field scatter."

North Carolina’s 6th District Representative Mark Walker was at the practice and is OK. He says the GOP baseball team was practicing for a charity game against the Democrats at Nationals Field Thursday night.

Alexandria police said in a series of tweets Wednesday morning that the suspect is in custody and victims are being taken to the hospital.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

APD PIO heading to scene, updates will be posted when available. Victims being transported to hospitals. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

ALERT: APD investigating multiple shooting 400 block E Monroe St. Suspect believed in custody. Stay from area, let emergency vehicles thru. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

President Donald Trump released a statement on the shooting:

"The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."

Statement from President Donald Trump on the developing situation in Alexandria, VA https://t.co/xbHk3Ahfck pic.twitter.com/IJrmbVKtzn — CNN (@CNN) June 14, 2017

Several government officials, including President Trump, took to social media to pay respects:

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

This appears to be an outrageous, cowardly attack on one of our own. Donna & I are praying for @SteveScalise, his family & all injured. — Gov John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 14, 2017

Please join me in prayer for my friend @SteveScalise and staff who've been involved in a shooting. Not many details as of now. — Rep Rick Crawford (@RepRickCrawford) June 14, 2017

Please join me in praying for my colleagues and Capitol Police. I am fine. Thank you to those who have asked. — Rep. Robert Aderholt (@Robert_Aderholt) June 14, 2017