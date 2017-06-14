Multiple shot at GOP baseball practice in Virginia, Majority Whip hit

ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and at least two Capitol Hill police agents were shot at a baseball practice in Virginia Wednesday morning.
Shots were first reported on East Monroe Street in Alexandria, Fox News reports. Scalise was standing near second base when he was shot in the hip, Alabama Representative Mo Brooks told CNN.
Brooks said at least five others were injured and he helped two people who were shot. Brooks also said he hid behind the batting cage and heard between "20 and 30 shots."
"The gun was a semiautomatic," Brooks told CNN. "It continued to fire at different people. You can imagine, all the people on the field scatter."
North Carolina’s 6th District Representative Mark Walker was at the practice and is OK. He says the GOP baseball team was practicing for a charity game against the Democrats at Nationals Field Thursday night.
Alexandria police said in a series of tweets Wednesday morning that the suspect is in custody and victims are being taken to the hospital.
President Donald Trump released a statement on the shooting:
"The Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely. We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected."
Several government officials, including President Trump, took to social media to pay respects: