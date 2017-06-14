Local women enriching lives through art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Enrichment Center is dedicated to empowering adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities to live fulfilling lives.

One way it achieves that goal is through art.

Three instructors are using their talents to further that mission.

“Sometimes you just go to work, to work, you come here, and it’s a whole different meaning,” pottery instructor Susan Kieger said.

The students regularly create work that is on display in the center’s Gateway Gallery, but their work is also shared in places throughout the community.

The art is available for sale – with the artist receiving a portion of the profit.

It not only gives the students a sense of independence, but for many, the art courses have become critical outlets for self-expression.

“This is very important for them because art may be their only way to communicate,” art instructor Erica White said.

Student Walker Lewis enjoys the art courses and says before coming to The Enrichment Center, he didn’t have a place where he could explore his creative ideas.

“The Enrichment Center has been, I would say, a blessing for me because of how there’s so much to do,” he said.

Photography instructor Shannon Wolfe says the students inspire her to be a better teacher.

“Their creativity and their passion is beyond anything I could ever imagine. They make me way more creative,” Wolfe said.

Currently, some of the artists have their work on display in the “Color Your Life” exhibit at The Keener Gallery at Allegacy Federal Credit Union’s headquarters in Winston-Salem.

Exhibitions are ongoing at The Enrichment Center’s Gateway Gallery.