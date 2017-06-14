‘It’s official!’ Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight will happen

LAS VEGAS — The much anticipated fight between undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. and MMA star Conor McGregor will take place, both fighters announced on social media Wednesday.
Mayweather made the announcement on Twitter, saying, “IT’S OFFICIAL!!!” with a promotional video.
Moments earlier, McGregor tweeted “THE FIGHT IS ON.” with a picture of himself and Floyd Mayweather Sr., rather than Mayweather Jr.
UFC President Dana White tweeted a simple emoji.
Speculation began two years ago that McGregor and Mayweather might someday square off against each other.
The welterweight boxing match between the two star fighters is set for Aug. 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena/T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
The fight will be shown on Showtime PPV.