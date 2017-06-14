High Point family warns of grill brush danger after woman ends up in hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Grilling out with her family ended with a trip to the hospital for one Triad woman this Sunday. Now, she and her family are warning others about the possibility of swallowing a grill brush bristle.

“When the pain increased, I knew there was clearly an object in there,” Christina Murrell said.

Murrell says an ear, nose and throat specialist pulled out a couple-centimeters-long object from her throat.

“He pulled it out he said, 'Oh you're right it's a wire,’” Murrell said.

Ron Barker, her father-in-law, believes it came from a Blue Rhino brand brush he purchased at Lowe's.

“Up until the time when Christina realized the discomfort that thought hadn’t even occurred to me,” Barker said. “Now it doesn't go away.”

The brush has a warning label that says people should inspect the brush for any lose bristles before use and check cooking surfaces for any left-over pieces.

Barker say’s he didn’t think twice after cleaning the grill. Now, he and his daughter-in-law want people to know they should.

“It doesn't matter the product or what it is, just make sure you cover your bases because even though it's not as common to meet somebody that has had this experience, you do hear horror stories of it so better safe than sorry,” Murrell said.

“I’d say use a lot of caution, and if you really want to be totally comfortable, eliminate it,” Barker said.

Barker says he did contact Lowe's about the brush. He’s waiting to see if they’ll issue a consumer alert or even a recall. Either way, he says people need to be warned about the possibility of this happening.