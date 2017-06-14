× GOP baseball shooting: Bernie Sanders says gunman apparently was campaign volunteer

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The gunman in Wednesday’s shooting at a congressional GOP baseball practice apparently volunteered for Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential campaign, Sanders said on the Senate floor.

“I have just been informed that the alleged shooter at the Republican baseball practice this morning is someone who apparently volunteered on my presidential campaign,” Sanders said. “I am sickened by this despicable act. Let me be as clear as I can be. Violence of any kind is unacceptable in our society, and I condemn this action in the strongest possible terms. Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs counter to our most deeply held American values. I know I speak for the entire country in saying that my hopes and prayers are that Rep. Scalise, congressional staff and the Capitol police officers who were wounded make a quick and full recovery. I also want to thank the Capitol police for their heroic actions to prevent further harm.”

Rep. Steve Scalise, a congressional staffer and members of the congressional police force were shot in Alexandria, Virginia, in what sources are calling an apparent “deliberate attack.”

The shooting suspect, identified as 66-year-old James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, died from his injuries, President Donald Trump announced Wednesday afternoon.

As of 9:45 a.m. ET, Scalise was in stable condition but undergoing surgery, according to a statement from his office.

“Prior to entering surgery, the whip was in good spirits and spoke to his wife by phone,” the statement said. “He is grateful for the brave actions of U.S. Capitol Police, first responders and colleagues.”

In a statement, Texas Rep. Roger Williams, one of the team’s coaches, said one of his staff members, legislative correspondent Zack Barth, was shot during the incident and is receiving medical attention. Williams tweeted Barth was “receiving medical attention but is doing well and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The Capitol Police officers who were injured are “in good condition and have not suffered any life-threatening injuries at this point,” Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa said at the news conference.