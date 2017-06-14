Forsyth County teens get young people engaged in giving back to the community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- All of the students at the Theta Award Ceremony at Mount Tabor High School are passionate about theatre.

They participated in theatre programs in Forsyth County and for the second year in a row, the Theta Program got money from Youth Grantmakers in Action of the Winston-Salem Foundation to help make the awards a success.

The group of 15- to 18-year-olds, including Jaylen Jeffreys, carefully interview, select and award grants to youth-directed projects, just like the Theta awards.

it's never an easy decision, Carlos Mata says, but certainly an important one.

"It's just putting away our own personal interests, taking the time to notice the difficulties of all the youth in different schools and doing something about it," he says. "it's taking the issues that bother you the most, and working toward solving a solution toward them."