Burlington police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man who shot into woman's car

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a man who allegedly shot into a woman’s car in Burlington late Tuesday night, according to a press release.

Carlietha Rosanna Glover was at the intersection of West Web Avenue and Glenn Raven Road when a black BMW pulled beside her and fired a gunshot into the driver’s side of her car. After the shooting, the BMW left the scene.

Glover, who was not injured during the shooting, then drove her car to the Burlington Police Department parking lot and reported the incident to officers.

Following an investigation, Christopher Lee Neal was identified as the driver of the BMW.

Neal is charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and one count of shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Neal’s whereabouts are unknown and police consider him to be “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.