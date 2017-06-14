× 82-year-old SC man drowns after riding lawn mower overturns into pond

SALEM, S.C. — An 82-year-old South Carolina man drowned after his riding lawnmower overturned into a pond.

Earl M. Rowland was mowing grass near his daughter’s home around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday when the incident happened, according to WHNS. Rowland was riding the mower on a hill towards a pond when he made a right turn and overturned into the water.

His daughter called 911, but the 82-year-old was pinned beneath the mower and died at the scene from drowning.

Rowland’s death has been ruled an accident.