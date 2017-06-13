Woman calls 911 to complain about wait for chicken nuggets

WACO, Texas — Police in Texas were called to a fast food restaurant Friday after a woman became angry and blocked the drive-thru lane because it took too long to cook her chicken nuggets.

The Waco Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook Saturday.

“Officers [were] called to a restaurant drive-thru because a customer was mad her nuggets didn’t get cooked quick enough and why she couldn’t get them for free,” the post read.

When the woman called 911 to complain, the restaurant also called police to report the woman was blocking the drive-thru lane, KXAN reports.

In the end, the woman did not get her chicken nuggets for free.