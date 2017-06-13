Video captures US Coast Guard rescuing diver off NC coast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Air Station Elizabeth City personnel medevaced a diver off the North Carolina coast on Sunday, according to a news release from the U.S. Coast Guard.

Sector North Carolina watchstanders in Wilmington received a report from crew members aboard the 25-foot diving boat "Under Pressure" that one diver had surfaced with shortness of breath and dizziness 35 miles south-southeast of Wilmington.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew diverted to assist and arrived on scene. The diver was medevaced to Air Station Elizabeth City where EMS personnel took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Norfolk, Virginia.

“With our helicopter crews close by, they were able to quickly respond and get this diver the medical aid he needed," said Petty Officer 1st Class Jared F. Stanton, duty watchstander at Sector North Carolina, in the release. “When diving, we urge mariners to check their equipment is working properly and to ensure they have a means of contacting help.”