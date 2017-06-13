× Police arrest driver of car that went on chase, crashed into home in Burlington

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man turned himself into police Monday evening after he allegedly led officers on a chase in Burlington and then crashed into a home, according to a press release. The house was condemned and four people were relocated.

On Friday at about 10:30 p.m., the Reidsville Police Department chased a gray Chevrolet Tahoe into the city limits of Burlington. The pursuit started in the city limits of Reidsville and traveled down N.C. Hwy. 87 north.

The basis of the pursuit was that the vehicle had fictitious registration, careless and reckless driving and it was reported stolen.

Once inside of the city limits of Burlington, Reidsville Police pursued the Tahoe down various side streets eventually traveling onto Kent Street where the Tahoe left the roadway.

The Tahoe drove through a bedroom of a residence located at 227 Kent Street causing significant damage to the house. The vehicle continued striking a storage building in the backyard of 230 Hatch Street traveling back onto Hatch Street. Reidsville Police lost contact with the vehicle at this point and discontinued the pursuit. Burlington Officers circulated the area attempting to locate the vehicle but were unsuccessful.

The American Red Cross relocated the four people who were residing at the residence.

The outbuilding behind 230 Hatch Street was a total loss.

Donald Leon Gorham Jr., 30, turned himself on Monday after Reidsville police officers identified him as the driver of the vehicle.

Gorham is charged with fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, reckless driving to endanger, fictitious registration and hit and run resulting in property damage.

He was placed in the Rockingham County Jail under a $135,000 secured bond.