North Carolina math teacher accused of having sex with 3 students faces judge

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A Rocky Mount math teacher accused of having sexual relationships with three male students appeared in a Nash County courtroom Tuesday, WTVD reports.

Erin Elizabeth McAuliffe is charged with three counts of sexual activity with a student and one count of indecent liberties with a minor.

The 25-year-old did not comment on the felony charges following her court appearance.

McAuliffe was arrested last week and placed at the Carteret County Jail under a $20,000 bond. She has since been released on bond.

McAuliffe is due back in court for the probable cause hearing on June 29.

