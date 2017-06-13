× NC high school assistant principal charged with DWI after hitting 2 parked cars at graduation

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina high school assistant principal is charged with DWI after hitting two parked cars in the parking lot where a school’s graduation was being held.

Jonathan Andrew Stiles was arrested around 4 p.m. Sunday, WSOC reports. Police smelled alcohol on him and he failed a field sobriety test by blowing a 0.16, which is double the legal limit.

“They want us to do good stuff and then they do this? It’s not a good example,” said student Nick Watts.

“It’s not showing any kind of role model,” mother Angel Dameron said. “It’s horrible to hear something like that.”

Around $100 in damages were estimated from hitting the two cars, according to WCNC. The assistant principal has since been released on bond.