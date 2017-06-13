Man tells judge ‘It felt great’ to kill, dismember woman during sentencing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRESQUE ISLE COUNTY, Mich. -- A 55-year-old Michigan man who admitted to killing and dismembering a woman in 2016 told the judge during sentencing that killing her "felt great."

Brenton Walker and Heather Young met at a bar last July and went back to his home, WPBN reports. He told police he became upset because Young began talking about her boyfriend, so he shot her in the leg with a .22 rifle.

Walker said he helped her bandage the wound, but she supposedly sprayed him with pepper spray and tried to get away. That's when he shot her once again and later dismembered her body with a chainsaw.

Walker admitted to the court Monday that murder was something he had thought about before.

“Well now when I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great," Walker said of committing murder. "I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life.”

After he spoke, Young's family spoke testified. Throughout most of the family's testimony, he laughed to himself.

“He stands there with a smirk on his face," said David Bentler, Young's father. "That is not right, and they need to get ready to bring the death penalty back into Michigan.”

Walker took a plea deal and was sentenced to 45 to 70 years in jail.