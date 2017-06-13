Man frustrated with response to reckless driver in remote area of Randolph County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Jason Moxley was driving his son back from a college basketball workout in Raleigh. Going through Asheboro on his way home down N.C. 49 he couldn't believe what he saw.

"This lady was topping hills at 60 miles an hour in the wrong lane," Moxley said.

He suspected the driver was drunk, considering she was swerving from one side of the road to the other on a late Saturday afternoon. He called 911, while following at a safe distance.

The issue was, being such a remote area, first responders were not immediately available. He went through three different agencies on dispatch between Randolph, Davidson and State Highway Patrol, all the while getting cut off because of the reception.

For Moxley, it was a frustrating situation.

"I understand its a remote area but for you to think if I were to call in somebody with a loaded gun or a moving target, some guy with a pistol going down the highway, I think we may be a little bit more urgent," he said.

Moxley even got the driver to pull over at a point, confronting her before she took off.

"A vehicle is a weapon and it needs to be treated as such, especially in the hands of someone who is intoxicated," he said. "They had no regard for human life."

Randolph County dispatchers understand the frustrating situation, saying they had to follow operating procedure with changing jurisdictions being on a state highway and moving towards Davidson County. Moxley said it took about an hour between when he first called 911 and when a trooper arrived.

Dispatchers say a moving situation is one of the more difficult calls to dispatch. They recommend if you see a reckless or dangerous driver, call 911 and keep a safe distance.