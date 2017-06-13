× Man charged in fatal shooting at Winston-Salem hotel

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has been charged in connection with a fatal shooting at a Winston-Salem hotel.

Javarius Jeron Ford, 29, is charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Winston-Salem police tell FOX8’s Michael Hennessey.

The shooting happened on May 30 at the Sleep Inn, located at 1985 Hampton Inn Court.

Police came to the hotel at about 8 p.m. and found Apaulenal Eric Areyano lying on the floor inside a room with multiple gunshot wounds.

Areyano was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ford was already in jail for an unrelated charge when the new charges were brought against him.

No court date for Ford has been released.