High Point man accused of shooting man during carjacking

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested Tuesday and faces multiple felony charges in connection with a shooting during a carjacking, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

James Antonio LeGrande, 27, of High Point, is accused of shooting 50-year-old Raul Acosta while stealing Acosta’s car, the release said.

Police found Acosta suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest in a parking lot at 934 E. Bessemer Ave. at 4:09 a.m. on June 5. According to Acosta, he was driving LeGrande to his vehicle when LeGrande attempted to forcibly take Acosta’s car. The two men fought, resulting in Acosta being shot.

The detective investigating the case identified LeGrande by following leads obtained from evidence at the scene, the release said.

LeGrande is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a firearm by a felon, and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

LeGrande is confined in the Guilford County Jail without bond.

Acosta remains in the hospital in stable condition.