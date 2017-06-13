Healthy, easy-to-make summertime snacks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

This time of year, snacks are best fresh, fun, and simple.

Whether you are packing them up for a camping trip, putting them in a lunchbox for day camp or putting them out for an afternoon playdate, you want them to be delicious and healthful too.

Food Network personality, host of "Ellie's Real Good Food" and bestselling author (and recent James Beard Award winner) Ellie Krieger makes whipping together delicious snacks a breeze.

With minimal fuss, quick prep time and simple ingredients, her easy recipes create healthy and tasty snacks that are sure to satisfy.