Greensboro gas station robbed at gunpoint

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are investigating after a gas station in Greensboro was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Police went to the Circle K at 3101 YanceyvilleStreet around 1:15 a.m. in reference to a robbery. Upon arrival, officers learned an armed suspect entered the business with a handgun and robbed the store.

The suspect left the scene by vehicle and was last seen heading westbound on East Cone Boulevard.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.