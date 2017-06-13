Forsyth Humane Society expected to take over animal shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The Forsyth Humane Society is expected to take over the Forsyth County Animal Shelter by this fall. It's a move several local governments are making across the state.

The Forsyth Humane Society, which is a no-kill facility, has a long track record of helping unwanted animals find a home. That success, along with cost-savings, is why county leaders want the humane society to take over adoptions.

"We would go into that facility and manage the daily cares of the facility, the adoptions, the intakes and that allows the county then to take their resources to work more on cruelty investigations and animal welfare and public safety," said Mark Neff, director of operations and adoptions at the humane society.

The county will continue to oversee animal control officers. The move will hopefully allow officers to focus more on public safety and cruelty investigations instead of adoptions.

"They will be able to take on cruelty, take care of getting out there in the community and responding to any calls coming in," Neff said.

The county shelter has faced a number of issues and warnings from state inspectors in the past and currently has a 64 percent euthanasia rate. The humane society hopes to drop that rate to 10 percent by 2023 through more community education and rescue groups.

"It's all about getting the information out there, educating and making the resources available for the community," Neff said. "If you can prevent those unwanted litters, those litters will not end up in animal control."