RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Deputies are investigating after one person was shot in Randolph County Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 6:45 a.m. at 943 Heritage Mountain Trail in Randleman. Randolph County Sheriff's deputies are treating the incident as an assault case.

Emergency crews are currently at the scene.

The condition of the victim is unknown and there is no word on any suspects.