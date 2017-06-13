Deaths of 2 teenage girls who fell from Myrtle Beach hotel ruled accidental

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The deaths of two teenage girls who fell from the top floor of a Myrtle Beach hotel in early April has been ruled accidental.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on April 5 from the top floor of the Camelot by the Sea Hotel, WBTW reports. When police got to the scene, they found the two girls, ages 16 and 17, deceased.

The teens were identified as Daniela Alejandra Arriaza Flores and Amber Franco, both Myrtle Beach High School students.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office released the toxicology results Monday, which said neither victim had illegal drugs in their system.

Flores fell to the parking deck on the 10th floor of the hotel and Franco fell to the Dunkin Donuts on the second floor of the hotel.

