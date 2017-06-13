× Data from electronic monitoring helps Greensboro police connect man to attempted robbery

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Data obtained from a pre-trial offender’s electronic monitoring unit helped police connect him to an attempted commercial robbery that occurred last month, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Adam Terrell Parker, 26, of Greensboro, was arrested on June 6 following an investigation into the attempted robbery of the Scooter Depot, located at 3800 W. Gate City Blvd., on May 27.

Police came to the business following a dispute between a customer and the store owner. Witnesses said that a customer showed a handgun and demanded money after being denied a refund. The owner refused to give the man money and, after a brief struggle, the suspect left the business, leaving the scooter behind.

Forensic evidence collected from the business, along with electronic monitoring tracking points that placed Parker at the shop at the time of the incident, were sufficient evidence to gain a warrant for his arrest, the release said.

Parker was wearing the monitor as a court-ordered condition of release from jail while pending trial for after being arrested for possession of firearm by felon and felony carrying a concealed weapon in December 2016.

Parker is currently confined in the Guilford County Jail without bond.