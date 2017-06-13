Burlington police warn about unlocked car thefts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- It may sound like common sense, but police are yet again reminding people not to leave their car doors unlocked.

Within the last month to month-and-half, Burlington police have had multiple cases of items being stolen from unlocked cars.

“It will come in spurts and it’s typically 12 to 15 cars a night -- some nights more, some nights less,” said Chris Verdeck, assistant chief of police.

The most recent incidents occurred on Overbrook Road on Sunday and North Main Street on Monday.

“What we’ve got is an individual or a group of individuals who will go into a neighborhood and just be going house to house, or parking space to space if it’s at a hotel or apartment complex,” Verdeck said.

Elly Ibrahim’s business, TKU Auto Sales, is located on North Church Street, not far from North Main Street.

He was especially concerned to hear about the car break-ins because his business experienced multiple incidents of theft – both from inside the office area and the vehicles themselves.

“As soon as I started the business, we had a break-in at least almost every week,” he said.

He has been in business for four years.

Ibrahim has multiple censors and surveillance cameras that he invested in after the initial problems.

He says with police monitoring the area, he hasn’t had any issues lately.

Police are reminding people to lock their doors and keep valuables out of sight.

“I think we’re all just a little bit more cautious,” Wanda Willett said.

Police are asking people with home surveillance systems that may have captured activity related to vehicle thefts to contact the Burlington Police Department.