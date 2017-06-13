× 2 officers killed, 2 inmates on run in Georgia

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for two inmates who killed two corrections officers Tuesday morning in central Georgia’s Putnam County, according to WSB-TV.

The corrections officers were killed just before 7:30 a.m. while transporting prisoners during a work detail.

The inmates are identified as Ricky Dubose, 24, and Donnie Russell Rowe, 43. They were last seen in a dark green Honda.

Putnam County’s seat of government, Eatonton, is about 65 miles southeast of Atlanta.