NC woman who lost arm in shark attack: ‘He had my whole arm in his mouth’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina woman whose arm was bitten off by a shark while on vacation last week is speaking out about the terrifying encounter.

Tiffany Johnson, a mother of three from Charlotte, was in the Bahamas with husband when the incident happened, WSOC reports.

Tiffany and James were on the last stop of a cruise last week in the Bahamas when they decided to go snorkeling in a shallow reef. That’s when Tiffany said she felt a bump from behind.

“I wasn’t in pain, it just felt like I had bumped into something so I just casually turned to my right to look to see and that’s when I was face to face with the shark,” Tiffany said. “He had my whole arm in his mouth and he was just floating there, just staring at me.”

When she tried to pull her arm out, the shark clamped down. Eventually, she was able to get free, but not until her arm was completely off.

She lost everything from her hand to just below her elbow.

Though tragic, Tiffany says the story is a way to spread awareness and change people’s lives.

“I’m thankful to be able to share this story and I hope, and I know, that it’s going to change people’s lives because you can’t hear this story and not see God in it,” she told the station.

She will have another surgery on Friday.