Found safe: Stanly County family found after getting lost in Uwharrie National Forest

Posted 6:24 pm, June 12, 2017, by , Updated at 06:57PM, June 12, 2017

Gregory Davis, 29, Megan Mills, 24, and her 1-year-old girl. (Photos via WSOC)

STANFIELD, N.C. — Investigators in Stanly County say a family was found safe, WSOC reports.

Authorities said the family got lost in the Uwharrie National Forest and didn’t have service.

Gregory Davis, 29, Megan Mills, 24, and her 18-month-old girl left their Stanfield home Sunday to go swimming near Badin Lake and didn’t return.

The woman’s mother told WSOC the disappearance was unusual.

Officials said the family’s blueish-purple 1994 Ford Mustang got stuck and they found someone and got a ride to a town.