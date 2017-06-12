Found safe: Stanly County family found after getting lost in Uwharrie National Forest

STANFIELD, N.C. — Investigators in Stanly County say a family was found safe, WSOC reports.

Authorities said the family got lost in the Uwharrie National Forest and didn’t have service.

Gregory Davis, 29, Megan Mills, 24, and her 18-month-old girl left their Stanfield home Sunday to go swimming near Badin Lake and didn’t return.

The woman’s mother told WSOC the disappearance was unusual.

Officials said the family’s blueish-purple 1994 Ford Mustang got stuck and they found someone and got a ride to a town.