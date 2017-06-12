× Navy calls off search for sailor who went overboard off NC coast

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Navy on Friday called off the search for a sailor from the Norfolk-based cruiser USS Normandy who went missing after going overboard off the coast of North Carolina last week, WTRK reports.

The sailor went missing around 3 p.m. on June 6 about 80 nautical miles off Cherry Point, according to the Navy Times.

A U.S. Fleet Forces Command spokesman Brian Wierzbicki confirmed the search last week:

“A search-and-rescue effort is underway for a USS Normandy sailor who went overboard at approximately 3 p.m. local today. The ship was conducting independent training approximately 80 nautical miles off the coast of North Carolina at the time of the incident. “Navy surface ships and aircraft are en route to assist Normandy and Coast Guard aircraft are currently on station supporting the search-and-rescue operations. Our thoughts are with the USS Normandy family and we will provide updates as they become available.”

The sailor has been identified as Fire Controlman 2nd Class Christopher W. Clavin.

Navy surface ships and aircraft assisted the USS Normandy and U.S. Coast Guard in the search.

The Navy and Coast Guard team spent 76 hours in a search that covered roughly 6,300 square miles.

“I’m proud of the determined efforts of the Navy and U.S. Coast Guard search teams,” said Adm. Phil Davidson, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces. “Our thoughts are with our lost shipmate, his family, and the officers and crew of USS Normandy.”