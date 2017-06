Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, N.C. -- In this edition of Roy's Folks, meet a Montgomery County man who builds very detailed models of trucks and machinery out of wood.

Michael Hudson, of the Pekin community, doesn’t use any kind of plans or store-bought parts.

He builds his models from scratch, using pictures and sometimes toys as reference.

He also makes almost all of his models from scrap pieces of wood.