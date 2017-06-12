Man accused of leaving 3 children in car to go gamble

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. -- A New Mexico man is accused of leaving his three children in the car to go gamble.

Deputies were called to the Camel Rock Casino around 10 p.m. on June 1, KRQE reports. Body camera footage shows 34-year-old Andrew Martinez attempting to lie his way out of trouble before admitting to the crime.

Martinez told police he was only inside the casino for about 15 minutes and that he wanted "refreshments" and a burger special.

“McDonald’s has specials. I mean, you can get a burger for a buck,” the deputy says in response.

He continued, “So if I go watch surveillance, you’re not playing a card game?"

Finally, Martinez admits to gambling.

“So that’s not getting refreshments. You’re gambling," the deputy says. "Do you think it’s a good idea to leave your kids out in the car for 20, 30 minutes while you go gamble a hand, right?"

In the end, Martinez said the incident was "a poor mistake.”

Martinez is facing three counts of child abuse through abandonment.