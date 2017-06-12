Hazmat crews respond after geese poop on 17 Disneyland parkgoers

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Seventeen people were struck by geese droppings at Disneyland Friday night, prompting a response from a HazMat team.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle as people were gathering for a fireworks show, NBC Los Angeles reports.

Anaheim police confirmed in a tweet that 11 adults and six children were struck by the poop.

With @AnaheimFire at Disney – NO crime occurred – guests hit with fecal matter- appears to be geese that flew over. No injuries — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017

11 adults and 6 juveniles impacted. No injuries and no transports. All guests are healthy and happy @Disneyland @AnaheimFire — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) June 10, 2017

Disneyland provided a private restroom for the affected people to clean up and also gave them clean clothes.

No one was injured and “All guests are healthy and happy,” Anaheim police said.

17 people struck by geese droppings at Disneyland, @AnaheimPD says https://t.co/lZSA1XHVCZ — KTLA (@KTLA) June 10, 2017