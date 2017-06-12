Hazmat crews respond after geese poop on 17 Disneyland parkgoers

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Seventeen people were struck by geese droppings at Disneyland Friday night, prompting a response from a HazMat team.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. in front of the Sleeping Beauty Castle as people were gathering for a fireworks show, NBC Los Angeles reports.
Anaheim police confirmed in a tweet that 11 adults and six children were struck by the poop.
Disneyland provided a private restroom for the affected people to clean up and also gave them clean clothes.
No one was injured and “All guests are healthy and happy,” Anaheim police said.
