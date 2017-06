Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Greensboro's Scott Harvey is the number-one ranked mid-amateur player, not just in the country, but in the entire world.

He's done some incredible things the last two years, winning the mid-amateur which allowed him to play the Masters.

Now, Harvey is set to play in the U.S. Open.

Harvey recently sat down with FOX8's Danny Harnden to talk about the upcoming Open.