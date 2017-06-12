Greensboro family searches for answers in shooting death of 18-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Standing united in purple shirts with the phrase "In loving memory" over a sketch of 18-year-old Kate-Lynn Simmons on the front, family and friends worked with police, pleading with the public for clarity.

"She just turned 18," said the victim's father James Simmons. "You took my baby's life and we're very upset about it. We're begging y'all, somebody please come forward. This is a case that we can not have unsolved."

Just over a week ago, Simmons was shot outside a party at the North Winds Apartments in Greensboro. She died at the hospital.

"Someone knows what happened that evening," said Greensboro Police Chief Wayne Scott, addressing the media with the family.

Police believe Simmons wasn't alone that night but are having trouble getting an exact story of what happened.

"We're facing too much violence in our community, like communities across the country we're seeing too many grieving parents," Scott said.

That's why officers and Simmons' family hit the streets, visiting local businesses and homes distributing crime stopper flyers, asking anyone with information to call police anonymously. Currently, police are working on all aspects of the investigation, including motives and looking for suspects.

"We all have folks that we care about, let's make sure no one else is standing before you today making the same plea," Scott said.

There is a Crime Stoppers reward of $2,000 for anyone with information leading to an arrest. You can leave an anonymous tip by calling (336) 373-1000.