Bride stages surprise proposal for best friend at her own wedding reception

SASKATOON, Canada — A bride worked with her best friend’s boyfriend to arrange a surprise proposal at the reception of her own wedding.

Ross Dance was photographing Jessica Krayno’s wedding when the beautiful moment happened.

“One of the most beautiful and unselfish things I’ve ever witnessed shooting weddings,” he wrote on Instagram. “Leading up to the wedding Jessica’s bridesmaid and best friend (also Jess) worked tirelessly to ensure the preparations and wedding day were perfect. To show her appreciation the bride decided to share her special day with her friend, coordinating the proposal with Jess’ boyfriend.”

When the time came for the Krayno to throw the bouquet, she instead walked over to her best friend and told her to turn around.

On her own Instagram page, Krayno posted about the experience, saying she never had a second thought and felt the moment was hers to share.

“My best friend was starting her love story – I didn’t even think about that being me giving up my day. I have love and I want people close to me to have love too. I don’t think people need to be greedy about love,” she wrote.

Of course, her friend said yes.