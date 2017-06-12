Boyfriend of pregnant woman stabbed to death at High Point gas station speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point man is grieving the loss of his unborn child and girlfriend, after she and her mother were stabbed to death at Bizzy Bee Gas and Grocery last week.

“My everything was taken from me,” Brandon Kearns said. “I won't ever get her back.”

Kearns says he and Andrea Allen were high school sweethearts. The couple had two little girls together, 8-month-old Neveah and 4-year-old Brooklynn.

“This weekend, actually, I was going to ask her to marry me,” Kearns said.

Andrew Allen, Andrea Allen's father, has been charged with stabbing a killing both Andrea and her mother Vickie Allen at Bizzy Bee Gas and Grocery Tuesday night.

“He took everything from me at one time,” said Kearns.

Kearns says only a week or two ago, he and Andrea found out they were expecting a third child.

“I kept telling her that this one is going to be the boy,” Kearns said.

Now, he’s wants her alleged killer to get more charges for the death of his unborn child.

“Anytime there is another life in somebody’s stomach, there needs to be an extra charge to that situation, but for my own heart, I want an extra charge on there for that because that is another person,” Kearns said.

Kearns believes Andrea was about a month and a half to two months pregnant.

Capt. Mike Kirk, with the High Point Police Department, told FOX8 last week that could mean more charges for her alleged killer.

Right now, we are waiting to hear back from the district attorney's office on if that’s going to be the case.