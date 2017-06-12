Bat signal launched in South Carolina town after death of Adam West

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A company in Charleston, South Carolina launched the bat signal on Saturday night to honor Adam West, the actor best known for his work in the 1960’s “Batman” TV show. West died at age 88 following a battle with leukemia.

Several hours after West was reported dead, Adams Outdoor Charleston paid homage to the “Batman” actor by posting the iconic signal on digital billboards throughout the city.

In December 2016, the company released a digital tribute to Carrie Fisher as well, WCIV reports.

The West Family released a statement on the actor’s death on Facebook Saturday morning:

“It’s with great sadness that we are sharing this news…Adam West passed away peacefully last night after a short but brave battle with leukemia. He was a beloved father, husband, grandfather, and great-grandfather. There are no words to describe how much we’ll miss him. We know you’ll miss him too and we want you to know how much your love and support meant to him throughout the years. Hug your loved ones today.”

The “Batman” series lasted three seasons in total. West went on to make appearances on the animated series “Family Guy” as Mayor Adam West, the oddball leader of Quahog, Rhode Island.