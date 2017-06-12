9-year-old girl shot in head while dad shows gun to kids

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOBART, Ind. -- An Indiana father is accused of fatally shooting his 9-year-old daughter in the head while showing a gun to his kids Saturday evening.

Officers responded to the scene around 5 p.m. and found Olivia Hummel and the father lying on the bedroom floor. The girl was unresponsive and had a gunshot wound to the head.

The 9-year-old's brothers told police she was shot while their father was showing them a gun and it went off, the Northwest Indiana Times reports. Hummel was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Child neglect and possibly reckless homicide charges are pending against the father.