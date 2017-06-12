× 22-year-old Yadkinville woman dies after crashing into tree

PFAFFTOWN, N.C. — A 22-year-old Yadkinville woman was killed Sunday after her car ran off the road and hit a tree in Pfafftown, according to a press release.

Police responded to the 3300 block of Transou Road around 5:44 p.m. in reference to the crash. Upon arrival, officers found Sydney Nicole Caudle dead inside the 2010 Honda Civic.

According to the Winston-Salem Journal, police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Sunday and almost 15 hours passed between the time Caudle wrecked and her body was found.

Police have not determined if speed or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The crash marked the 12th fatal vehicle crash in Winston-Salem since the beginning of the year.