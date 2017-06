OCALA, Fla. — A sinkhole swallowed a car in a shopping center parking lot after heavy rain, WFTV reported.

The sinkhole opened up after 6:30 p.m. near the Checkers drive-thru.

The sinkhole is about 20 feet by 20 feet.

Seth Wing saw the driver of the car get out of her vehicle once the sinkhole opened.

“She just walked out of the car; she was shaking,” he told WFTV.