SHARK SIGHTING: NC man captures shark close to shore in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. – A Charlotte man’s trip Saturday afternoon to Atlantic Beach had some frightening moments when a shark swam very close to the shoreline.

Josh Fox sent WSOC video of the encounter. People can be heard in the background yelling, “Shark, shark!”

Fox said the shark was in about 6 to 12 inches of water.

He said despite seeing the shark so close, he’s not too concerned about getting back in the water.

“It’s their area and we’re the guests, and so it’s something I think about any time I get in the water,” Fox said.

Fox said he has seen sharks before but this was the closest he has seen one to shore.