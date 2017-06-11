NC teen trapped in rip current goes missing along NC coast
Emerald Isle Police say the teen and his friend were caught in a rip current while swimming Saturday.
The U.S. Coast Guard and Emerald Isle officials worked overnight and into Sunday morning in an effort to find the missing teen.
One of the boys, a 16-year-old from Wayne County, was rescued by a surfer and brought ashore. He was taken to Carteret HealthCare before being airlifted to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville. He is listed in critical condition.
Officials are still searching for the second teen, who is 17 years old.
He was last seen around 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The boys’ names have not yet been released. Police said that the teens were visiting Emerald Isle for the day.