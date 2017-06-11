× MedCenter Air called in after injuries reported at NC’s Whitewater Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – MedicCenter Air headed to the U.S. National Whitewater Center Sunday after reports of a serious injury, WSOC reported.

Officials said the person was in a hard-to-reach area on the hiking trails.

According to MEDIC, the person was deep in the trails so the rescue was “challenging,” WBTV reported.

MEDIC told WBTV the person has life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Carolinas Medical Center.

No other information has been released.